Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud accounts for approximately 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Blackbaud worth $21,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Blackbaud by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,574,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,316,000 after buying an additional 23,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Blackbaud by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,280,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,014,000 after buying an additional 72,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Blackbaud by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after buying an additional 24,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter worth about $43,589,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Blackbaud by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,573,000 after buying an additional 77,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,162,639. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackbaud news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,169.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,468 shares of company stock worth $2,858,894 in the last three months. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of Blackbaud stock remained flat at $76.17 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,113. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.79 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.32 and a 1-year high of $88.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

