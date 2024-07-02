Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 4,058 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 279,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Selective Insurance Group comprises 2.5% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Selective Insurance Group worth $30,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,041,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after buying an additional 13,237 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 479.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 505,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,270,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $94.32. The stock had a trading volume of 237,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,348. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.78 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.32.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SIGI. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.20.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

