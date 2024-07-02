tru Independence LLC Acquires Shares of 42,343 First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF)

tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 42,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HISF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.64. 472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236. The company has a market cap of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1754 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

