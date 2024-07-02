tru Independence LLC Has $334,000 Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

tru Independence LLC reduced its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,676 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,809,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,366,000 after acquiring an additional 894,321 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,069,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,978,000 after acquiring an additional 762,605 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,561.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 685,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after acquiring an additional 644,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,257.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 604,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 559,821 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Price Performance

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $22.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,342. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.38. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.39.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

