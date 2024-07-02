tru Independence LLC Invests $8.45 Million in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 186,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of tru Independence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,578,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,808,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,253,000 after purchasing an additional 101,951 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,868,000 after purchasing an additional 628,777 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,440,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,357,000 after purchasing an additional 18,964 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 387,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,533. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

