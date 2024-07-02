tru Independence LLC Reduces Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Travelers Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of tru Independence LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $282,593,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,192,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355,489 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6,167.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 333,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,596,000 after acquiring an additional 328,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.12.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.52. 261,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.70.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

