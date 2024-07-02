tru Independence LLC Sells 1,692 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

tru Independence LLC cut its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned about 0.08% of Alaska Air Group worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,954,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 1,676.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,250,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,554,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,712,000 after buying an additional 358,749 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALK traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.46. 363,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,162,437. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.95. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALK. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

