tru Independence LLC Sells 2,505 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

tru Independence LLC lessened its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Energizer worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Energizer by 67.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 379,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 153,047 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,081 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Energizer by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Energizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Energizer Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ENR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.42. The stock had a trading volume of 57,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.05. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 119.16% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

