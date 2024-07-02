tru Independence LLC Sells 5,387 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

tru Independence LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for approximately 1.6% of tru Independence LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $5,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,336,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,180,792,000 after purchasing an additional 878,667 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 44,190,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,817,000 after buying an additional 3,022,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,120,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,401,000 after buying an additional 5,894,446 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,194,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,942,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,569,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,616,000 after acquiring an additional 536,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Shares of NYSE KIM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.28. 1,884,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,470. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.51. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

