tru Independence LLC Sells 714 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

tru Independence LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,695,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,306,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,287,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,393,000 after buying an additional 1,690,837 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,928.2% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,322,000 after buying an additional 1,443,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,911,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,655 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of EFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,496,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,176,243. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.68 and a 52 week high of $82.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

