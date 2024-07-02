TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. Acquires 67,488 Shares

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 67,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $674,205.12. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,569,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,754.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pinetree Capital Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 55,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $578,050.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 14,084 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $136,896.48.

On Monday, June 3rd, Pinetree Capital Ltd. bought 2,568 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $24,241.92.

On Friday, May 10th, Pinetree Capital Ltd. purchased 11,789 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.17.

TruBridge Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TBRG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,675. TruBridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TruBridge ( NASDAQ:TBRG ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $83.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $82.35 million. TruBridge had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. On average, analysts expect that TruBridge, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TBRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TruBridge in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

TruBridge Company Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

Further Reading

