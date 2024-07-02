TrueFi (TRU) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

TrueFi (TRU) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $158.98 million and $36.26 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Token Profile

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,146,296,132 tokens. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,142,125,686.1241648 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.12718125 USD and is up 7.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $26,187,556.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

