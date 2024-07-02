Truist Financial Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $9.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.65.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $283.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.00. Accolade has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.66.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.22 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 20.62% and a negative return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $36,694.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,303 shares of company stock worth $100,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,139,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $13,387,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,731,000 after buying an additional 762,685 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at $5,657,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,804,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,351,000 after buying an additional 297,110 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

