Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Trading Down 1.6 %

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $7.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $996.26 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 24,154 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 42,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

