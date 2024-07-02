Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Coverage Initiated at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWLO. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.48.

TWLO stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Twilio has a 12 month low of $49.86 and a 12 month high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,405,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,745,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,625 shares of company stock worth $1,770,359 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Twilio by 327.9% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

