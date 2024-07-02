Uniswap Market Cap Tops $5.37 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and approximately $138.47 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $8.95 or 0.00014444 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00121431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009351 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 599,957,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 9.19539182 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1057 active market(s) with $120,231,140.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

