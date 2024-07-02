Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,909,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total value of $1,450,277.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $208.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $212.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.73.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

