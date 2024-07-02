Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Gap Down to $39.14

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.14, but opened at $38.06. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 249.57%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
