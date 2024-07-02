Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Shares Gap Down to $39.14

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHTGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.14, but opened at $38.06. Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares last traded at $38.06, with a volume of 666 shares trading hands.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.66%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 249.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.38 per share, with a total value of $74,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, CEO Alan B. Miller bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $207,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,141.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Mccadden bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at $435,252.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Realty Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 196,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares during the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

Featured Articles

