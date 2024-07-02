Universal Health Services’ (UHS) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $162.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.57.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of UHS stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,684. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.68. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $194.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Universal Health Services

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $7,634,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,811 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4,622.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 16,548 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 192,069 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,149,000 after buying an additional 17,220 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.