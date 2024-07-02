Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.89.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $51.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 961,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,486,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Unum Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 950,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 33,454 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 973,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,021,000 after acquiring an additional 292,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $590,489,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Unum Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 228,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

