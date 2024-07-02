USDX [Kava] (USDX) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. USDX [Kava] has a total market capitalization of $90.30 million and approximately $288,025.99 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001302 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDX [Kava] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,166.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.29 or 0.00613328 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00071699 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010978 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. USDX [Kava] has a current supply of 107,526,703 with 111,567,264 in circulation. The last known price of USDX [Kava] is 0.81155373 USD and is up 4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $333,490.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kava.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Kava] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Kava] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX [Kava] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Kava] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.