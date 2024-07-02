Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Position Boosted by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 54,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,541,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $263,124,000 after acquiring an additional 35,043 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 14,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE VLO traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $157.96. 2,912,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,406. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $51.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

See Also

