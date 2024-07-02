Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $9,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,005,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,351 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 198.8% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,788,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $362,569,000 after purchasing an additional 342,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $187.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VLO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.96. 2,715,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,844. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $112.16 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.68. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

