Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $937,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 44.1% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.81. 976,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.19.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

