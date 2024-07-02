Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Steele Capital Management Inc.

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,261,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,726 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Steele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $63,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

VEA stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,763,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,585,251. The stock has a market cap of $129.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

