Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by Myecfo LLC

Myecfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Myecfo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. 10,080,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,581,250. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.