Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Myecfo LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Myecfo LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Myecfo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Myecfo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,479,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,789,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,671,000 after purchasing an additional 211,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 452.1% in the first quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 38,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,355,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,240. The stock has a market cap of $79.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.87. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $44.97.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

