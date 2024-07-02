Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $378.39. 440,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,625. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.93 and its 200 day moving average is $337.49. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $380.26. The company has a market capitalization of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

