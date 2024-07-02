Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Acquired by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 238,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,417,235. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.95. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

