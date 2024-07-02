Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after purchasing an additional 95,433 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,434,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,465,000 after buying an additional 105,371 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,584,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,323,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after buying an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 966,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,807,000 after acquiring an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.94. 313,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,235. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.83. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $71.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

