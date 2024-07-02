Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Bought by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of Refined Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,041,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,600. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.47 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3243 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

