Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Narus Financial Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Narus Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Narus Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,668.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 233,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,599,000 after purchasing an additional 220,179 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.35. The stock had a trading volume of 284,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,125. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

