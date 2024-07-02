Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lifted by Capstone Capital LLC

Capstone Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Capstone Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capstone Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 547,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,666. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.