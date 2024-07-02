Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,207,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Finally, DORVAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,845,000.

VB traded up $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.88. The stock had a trading volume of 659,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,931. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

