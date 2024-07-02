Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.31. 666,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

