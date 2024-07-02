Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Narus Financial Partners LLC

Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 30,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 70,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.04. 2,647,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,149,277. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.41.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.