Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lifted by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,084 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,571,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,084,581. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $73.92.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

