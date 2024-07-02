Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Boosted by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 105.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,109,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,485. The stock has a market cap of $402.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $270.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

