Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $76.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $44.20 and a fifty-two week high of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vaxcyte

In other Vaxcyte news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $490,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,252.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at $29,588,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total value of $490,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,252.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,483 shares of company stock valued at $6,048,133. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Vaxcyte by 451.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 96.7% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

