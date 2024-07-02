Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

VTYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ventyx Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of VTYX stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $40.58. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.14.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTYX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 66.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 14,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

