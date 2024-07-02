Verum Partners LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Verum Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after acquiring an additional 897,256 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after acquiring an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.47. 1,169,801 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.46.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

