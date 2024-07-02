Verum Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Verum Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.0% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $106.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,810,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,439. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.73. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

