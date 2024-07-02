Verum Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Verum Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Verum Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IWF traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,550. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $370.98.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

