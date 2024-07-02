Verum Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Verum Partners LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 740.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

GPC traded up $2.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.98. 1,025,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,840. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $170.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.53.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

