Verum Partners LLC Sells 1,212 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,058,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,812. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.23. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $64.99.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

