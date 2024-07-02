Verum Partners LLC Sells 20 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Verum Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Financial Security Advisor Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 269,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,819,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.72.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,842,821.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 58,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.26, for a total transaction of $53,770,609.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,308,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,062,687,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,894 shares of company stock valued at $727,475,118 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $7.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $906.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,526,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,025. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $916.83. The firm has a market cap of $861.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $818.06 and a 200-day moving average of $743.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

