Verum Partners LLC Sells 445 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after acquiring an additional 225,483 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,691,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,425,199. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.