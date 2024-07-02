Verum Partners LLC Sells 790 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,659 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,649,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,684,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.05. 1,977,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,834. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $94.17. The company has a market capitalization of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.73.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

