Verum Partners LLC Sells 8,368 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Verum Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Verum Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Verum Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 12,927 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 71,981 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.48. 1,304,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,033. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

