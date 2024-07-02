Vigil Neuroscience’s (VIGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Trading Up 9.3 %

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a market capitalization of $164.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.32.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 95,276 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.